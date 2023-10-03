The Green Bay Packers are now 2-2 with a big Monday Night Football game in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has to be a little down after its huge NFC North loss last week to the Detroit Lions. However, with the latest Eric Stokes injury update, everyone on the Packers defense will be feeling a little better.

“Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander participating in individual drills,” Packers USA Today beat writer Ryan Wood wrote on Twitter above a video of the two cornerbacks on the field. “Stokes’ first practice of the season after missing second half of 2022 with Lisfranc injury.”

Getting Stokes back will be huge for the Packers defense. The 24-year-old corner was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s started 23 of his 25 games in his NFL career and has 81 tackles, 14 passes defended and an interception.

Stokes missed the last eight games last season as the Packers made a playoff push but ultimately missed the postseason. This year, the team is ranked 20th in scoring defense and 22nd in yards allowed. They are 11th in passing yards allowed but 30th in rushing yards allowed, and a strong-tackling CB like Stokes will help with that.

With Wood's tweet, it also looks like CB Jaire Alexander could be back this week as well from his back injury.

Whether or not this Eric Stokes injury update means he will play in the Packers' Week 5 matchup with the Raiders or a little further down the line, he will be a huge addition to the unit whenever he comes back and joins the seven other first-round picks on the Green Bay D.