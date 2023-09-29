The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Jordan Love led his team to a field goal on its first drive of the game, but after that, it never got close again. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry and the defense couldn’t stop the Lions offense, and with Love not being able to move the ball either, Detroit jumped out to a 27-3 lead and the game was essentially over by halftime. This wasn’t a great showing for the Packers at home, and it illustrated a few surprising — and upsetting — trends for Packers fans.

Jordan Love is not accurate

On offense, the biggest trend Packers fans will notice after the Week 4 loss to the Lions is that quarterback Jordan Love is struggling with accuracy.

Love went 23-of-36 on his passes Thursday night, which works out to a 63.8% completion rate. That’s below average for an NFL quarterback. If that was his season completion percentage, he would rank 23rd in the league, tied with rookie Anthony Richardson, and more than 10% behind league leader Justin Herbert’s 74.4%.

However, that is not his season completion percentage. Love is currently hitting just 56.1% of his throws, which puts him 32nd in the NFL, only ahead of the injured Joe Burrow and New York Jets backup Zach Wilson. And before his better Thursday night, Love was below Burrow and only above Wilson’s 52.4%.

How did the Packers QB get to this point in Week 4? Love went 15-of-27 (55.5%) in Week 1, 14-of-25 in Week 2 (56%), and 22-of-44 in Week 3 (50%).

You can say that now, the Packers signal-caller’s trend is on the rise, but that’s not even true for a full game. Yes, Love played better in the second half of the Packers Week 4 loss to the Lions, but that game was over at half, and Detroit wasn’t nearly as aggressive as it was when the game was close. In the first half, Love was just 6-of-13, or 46.1%.

In addition to throwing incompletions, Love is also throwing it to the other team. After throwing no picks in his first two games, the QB has three picks in the last two outings.

The first INT in the Packers Week 4 Lions tilt was tipped, but it was tipped because Love threw it over his receiver’s head. The second pick was right to a Lions player with the Green Bay WR nowhere in the area.

Jordan Love has had some great moments in 2023 in his first season as the Green Bay starting quarterback. However, accuracy is the most important trait for any NFL quarterback, and if he doesn’t start showing some more soon, there could be big problems in Wisconsin.

The defense is getting manhandled

After the Packers’ Week 4 loss to the Lions, head coach Mat LaFleur was not happy that the opposing team out-physical-ed his team on both sides of the ball. Nowhere was that more evident than when the home team was on defense.

Detroit put up 34 points on Green Bay on Thursday night, with 27 of them coming in the first half. The visiting team gained 401 yards of total offense on the Packers defense, with 190 passing yards and a stunning 211 rushing yards.

Heading into the game, the Packers defense was 14th in yards allowed in 2023, and they are currently last after the Thursday night game. That will obviously change as the Sunday and Monday games go off, but after giving up 400 yards, it won’t change all that much. The Packers will likely rank somewhere in the 20s when the dust settles on Week 4.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry needs to figure out how to get more out of his defense. The roster is loaded with first-round picks, with seven first-round picks in the rotation on that side of the ball. However, the latest Packers trend is that the unit is getting pushed around way too often.

The team allowed 20 points to the lowly Chicago Bears in Week 1. That’s the most points the Bears have scored in a game this season to date. In Week 2, the defense only allowed nine points in the first half to the Atlanta Falcons before coughing up a loss by allowing a 16-point comeback.

Finally, in Week 3, the defense played better, limiting the New Orleans Saints to just 17 points. When you look a little closer, though, the Packers trend you see, though, is that the unit gave up 17 unanswered in the first half before starting QB Derek Carr went out with an injury. Green Bay defenders held Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill scoreless in the second, not Carr.

This is Joe Barry’s third season in Green Bay, and he’s never had a top-12 scoring defense. He needs to remedy that soon, or this Packers' trend could become a bad situation.