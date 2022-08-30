Packers make Mason Crosby PUP decision before 2022 NFL season

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby was at risk of starting the season on the reserve/PUP list after missing all of training camp and the preseason while recovering from offseason knee surgery. That won’t be the case after all, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, who indicated that the Packers plan to activate Crosby on Tuesday. Crosby, who is entering his 15th season in the NFL, has never missed a regular-season game throughout his entire career. He was at risk of having that streak snapped come Week 1, but that no longer appears to be a concern for the Packers.

I'm told the Packers are activating kicker Mason Crosby off the PUP list. He has missed all of camp after offseason knee surgery, but he will kick in his 242nd consecutive regular-season game (never missed one) against the Vikings on Sept. 11. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2022

The Packers had been holding onto kicker Ramiz Ahmed throughout the offseason as insurance for Crosby. Ahmed was released on Tuesday which indicated that Crosby would not be starting the season on PUP. Schneidman’s report confirmed as much, and now Crosby will be gearing up for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Crosby struggled in 2021. Just one year after converting a perfect 16-of-16 field goal attempts, the 37-year-old only managed to convert 73.5% of his kicks last season. He’s only had one season with a worse conversion rate, coming all the way back in 2012 when he knocked home just 63.6% of his field goal attempts. He was successful in 25-of-34 attempts and knocked down 96.1% of his extra point opportunities in 2021.

Despite his struggles last season, the Packers were determined to have him ready to go for Week 1. Crosby underwent offseason knee surgery back in June and has been up against the clock with his recovery ever since.