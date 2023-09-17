The Green Bay Packers picked up a victory in Week 1 over the Chicago Bears, but they also picked up a handful of injuries along the way. Ahead of their Week 2 action against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers are pretty beat up, and it looks like they will be without another key player for this big game after it was already well known that Aaron Jones and Christian Watson weren't expected to play.

Jones and Watson are indeed inactive for this game, but they will be joined on the sidelines by star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari suited up for Week 1, but he has been vocal over his concerns of playing on turf field with his surgically repaired ACL, and it seems like the Packers agreed to veer on the side of caution for this one.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Packers’ RB Aaron Jones and WR Christian Watson are inactive today vs. the Falcons, as is OT David Bakhtiari.”

Bakhtiari didn't practice all week, which seemed to indicate that he wasn't going to play, but he was still questionable for the game on Green Bay's final injury report. Sure enough, though, the star offensive lineman won't be on the field for this game, which only adds to the Packers woes on the offensive side of the ball.

With Bakhtiari out, Yosh Nijman or Rasheed Walker will end up taking the field at left tackle for this one, which is obviously less than ideal. Despite that, the Falcons aren't the best team in the world, so this could end up being a winnable game for Green Bay still. Picking up the win without three of their best offensive players is going to be easier said than done, though.