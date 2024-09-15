While quarterback Jordan Love's status for the Green Bay Packers Week 2 contest against the Indianapolis Colts is not looking good, the team received encouraging news on another one of their star players for Week 3. Star wide receiver Jayden Reed is expected to play on Sunday.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Packers WR Jayden Reed, listed as questionable with a calf and shin injury, is expected to play today, sources say.”

Reed popped up on the injury report entering the weekend, but it appears that the 24-year-old route runner will be ready to face the Colts at 1 PM ET for the Packers first home game of the year.

With Malik Willis expected to be under center filling in for Love, Green Bay will need their supporting cast to help him out against a surging Colts team. Reed dominated against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil last week, as he hauled in four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, while also taking a jet sweep to the house for another 33-yard touchdown.

What can the Packers expect from Jayden Reed in Week 2?

Despite adversity hitting them early on in the 2024 season, the Packers look like a team that can do some serious damage with the offensive weapons they have. While Love's looming absence will obviously hurt, the receiving unit is explosive and can create separation to help Willis lead them on throws. Reed is one of the best in the business at doing both. The Packers expected Reed to take a huge step this season, and he's done just that so far.

The Colts defense have eyes too, though. They will likely key in on Reed to prevent him from putting up the same big numbers that he dropped on the Eagles through in Sao Paulo. It's going to be a tough transition for Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs to find a new rhythm while Love is recovering from his injury. They could get some help from Josh Jacobs and the ground game, though, which is also expected to have rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd at their disposal for this one.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Packers rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd, listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing in Week 1, is expected to make his NFL debut today vs. the Colts, per source.”

Love's timeline to return is looking palpable for Week 4. That said, this is the Packers' chance to show their resilience in what still has the makings of a memorable season.