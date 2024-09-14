The Green Bay Packers are dealing with huge adversity to begin the 2024-25 NFL season. They fell just a few points shy of their first victory in Week 1, and then their newly-paid franchise quarterback goes down with an injury in the closing stages of the game. Not ideal. Jordan Love is officially listed as questionable on the team's Week 2 injury report on Saturday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur “has kept the door open” on Love to return against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, but it doesn't appear to be “happening,” per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The MCL sprain that Love incurred hasn't adequately healed, therefore he will miss Sunday's game since he's not medically cleared to play. Backup Malik Willis is in line to start for Green Bay, as they continue to monitor Love's ailment.

Shortly after, Adam Schefter reported that Love has been downgraded to doubtful for Week 2.

Russini noted that Love's more realistic timeline is Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings if he doesn't experience any setbacks. Love is also deemed “a long shot” to play in the Packers' matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. It will be interesting to see how Green Bay handles this in the coming days.

Packers don't need to rush Jordan Love back

It's a long season. Every team is going to deal with their own respective injuries to their key players. The wrong thing to do in those situations is to panic. Push that player to suit up before they're fully cleared. The San Francisco 49ers are a perfect example of seeing the long game, moving star running back Christian McCaffrey to the IR, permitting their team the opportunity to find a new gear that will get them to greater heights.

In the Packers' case, they aren't rushing anything. Malik Willis is a former second-round draft pick who never quite got the chance that he deserved in two years with the Titans. He came in as a backup to Ryan Tannehill, and had instant competition with Joshua Dobbs. Now, Willis is in the brightest spot of his young career.

A quality offense that already features talented wide receivers Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, it's Willis' time to lead the best offense he's been apart of in the NFL. The Packers will likely lean on their defense and running game more than expected against the Colts in Week 2, as they continue to be cautious with their star signal caller.

The Packers host the Colts at Lambeau Field for a 1 PM ET kickoff in Green Bay, Wisconsin.