Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich admitted to reporters his plans to create a bigger role for wide receiver Jayden Reed in the Packers offense. In a July 29 press conference, Stenavich revealed that he wants to let Reed make more plays and take advantage of his route-running abilities. The Packers had a total offense of 5,873 yards in the 2023 season, led by star quarterback Jordan Love.

Adam Stenavich wants to give Jayden Reed the ball more

During the conference, a reporter praised the recent play of Jayden Reed and asked Adam Stenavich what the next step was for the rising wide receiver, who built on his play in the last NFL season. The offensive coordinator responded by saying that Jayden Reed is “such a weapon with the ball…it's just a matter of how many times can we get the ball in his hands.”

Moreover, Stenavich clarified that developing Reed into a key weapon in the Packers' arsenal involved “working on the different routes off the stems that we've shown.” He also added that he wants Reed to take the next step in his development by applying the teams' “route concepts” with his “route-running ability.”

Finally, Stenavich stressed that his offense wants to “get the ball in his hands so he can make plays, because he's shown he's very good at that.”

During the 2023 NFL season, the former second-round draft pick tallied 64 receptions and scored eight receiving touchdowns in his rookie season. Reed also led the Packers in receiving yards, tallying 793 and averaging 49.6, in 16 games. In the same campaign, the Packers posted a 9-8 record, finishing second place in the NFC North and seventh in the NFC.

They were also the 13th-ranked team in the entire NFL. However, the Green Bay Packers ended their 2023 season with a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the NFC divisional game.