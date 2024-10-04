As their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams draws closer, the Green Bay Packers appear to be preparing to play without wideout Romeo Doubs.

In the team's final full practice of the week on Friday, Doubs was absent for a second straight day due to unspecified personal reasons, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The 24-year-old was not the only key player missing, as starters Christian Watson, Devonte Wyatt and Luke Musgrave all also reportedly sat out with injuries.

So far, the oft-injured Doubs has yet to miss a game in 2024, catching 12 passes for 169 yards. He is currently the second-leading receiver on the team behind slot receiver Jayden Reed, who has 336 receiving yards through the first four games.

In addition to the aforementioned players, Jaire Alexander, Elgton Jenkins, Kenny Clark, Edgerrin Cooper and Jordan Morgan are all currently questionable to play on Oct. 6. Clark and Alexander appear to have the highest chances of playing after making it through limited practices on Thursday.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who made his return from a knee injury in Week 4, practiced in full on Friday and has no injury limitations entering Week 5.

Packers prepare for cross-country game vs. Rams

For the first time in the 2024 season, the Green Bay Packers will travel to the West Coast for a non-divisional game with the Rams in Week 5. While injuries are piling up on both sides, the historical pull of both franchises still makes the tilt a notable matchup of the week.

Even potentially playing without starting pass-catchers Doubs and Watson, Love figures to be in for a big game after throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns in his Week 4 return against the Minnesota Vikings. The quarterback did throw three interceptions but provided an immediate boost to the offense that was not present with backup Malik Willis even if the end result was a loss.

Los Angeles, who enters the game at 1-3, is currently giving up the 11th most passing yards in the league through four games. The Rams are coming off a 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears despite limiting rookie Caleb Williams to just 157 passing yards.