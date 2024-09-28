The Green Bay Packers (2-1) have managed to get past suspect competition the last two weeks without their starting quarterback, but Jordan Love will be active for Sunday's rivalry game against the Minnesota Vikings (3-0), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite initial concern that he might be sidelined for up to six weeks, Love managed to avoid going on the injured reserve and is now seemingly good to go.