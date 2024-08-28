The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to re-sign quarterback Sean Clifford to their practice squad, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jordan Love is Green Bay's starting quarterback while Malik Willis will handle backup duties after getting traded to the Packers from the Tennessee Titans. Clifford will provide the Packers with an extra depth option at the position.

Clifford appeared in three 2024 preseason games for Green Bay. He threw for 207 passing yards to go along with one touchdown. He also threw one interception. Clifford went 22-43 on his passing attempts and finished with a 2024 preseason rating of 62.8.

The 26-year-old made his NFL debut in 2023. He appeared in two games for the Packers but did not attempt a pass. The Penn State football product displayed signs of potential during his college career. Clifford has yet to find his groove in the NFL but perhaps he can make an impact at some point down the road.

The Packers set to have Jordan Love lead the way, however.

Packers QB situation

Love, 25, waited patiently behind Aaron Rodgers after getting drafted by Green Bay. He finally received a full-time opportunity in 2023 after the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love made the most of the opportunity, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Love's ceiling is high. The future is bright in Green Bay with Love under center. Having a backup like Willis is important as well. Willis can fill in if necessary. He's appeared in 11 total NFL games, three of which have been starts.

Again, the Packers are counting on Love and Willis to be their primary quarterbacks in 2024. Nevertheless, depth in quarterback rooms is crucial. Clifford gives Green Bay added insurance in the case of a QB emergency. If all goes well in 2024, though, Jordan Love will play a full season while leading the Packers to the playoffs.