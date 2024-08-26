The Green Bay Packers gave Jordan Love a massive four-year, $220 million contract extension to peg him as the starter of the future. Now, the Packers are adding a backup to the roster by acquiring Tennessee Titans signal-caller Malik Willis, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘QB trade: Titans are sending QB Malik Willis to the Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, per sources. Willis is likely to back up Jordan Love.'

Willis now goes from backing up Will Levis to being the backup for Love in Green Bay just a couple of weeks before the regular season is set to begin.

Malik Willis on the move after rough Titans tenure

The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after his time with the Liberty Flames. Willis was a raw talent that needed developing but brought plenty of talent and ability to the fold.

Unfortunately, Willis was never able to get much of a shot during the regular season due to Ryan Tannehill and Levis operating much of the playing time.

In 2022, Willis played in eight games, going 31-of-61 for 276 yards with no scores and three interceptions. He did rush for 127 yards and a score. In 2023, he played in just three games briefly. With Will Levis set to be the starter for Tennessee, it appeared to be the end of the road for Willis.

The 2022 draft class has seen a lot of quarterbacks moved this offseason, with Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, and Willis all being traded.

The Titans have veteran Mason Rudolph set to be the backup to Levis, so Willis now gets a fresh start with a new franchise to try and turn things around.

The Titans host the Packers om September 22, so it won't be long before these two teams face off against each other.