Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Green Bay Packers made good use of their 42nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday, which they acquired in the Aaron Rodgers blockbuster. The team has selected Oregon State standout tight end Luke Musgrave, who will hopefully become a reliable weapon for new QB1 Jordan Love.

The Packers don’t exactly have a great tight end room at the moment. Josiah Deguara had just 13 receptions in 2022. Needless to say, a limited role. While he’ll likely still be above Musgrave on the depth chart, the Green Bay receiving corps will have a much different look with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb no longer around. Second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will be relied upon to be the main targets for Love.

While Musgrave missed a lot of the 2022 campaign due to injury, he was extremely productive when available. The 6 foot 6 pass catcher collected 11 catches for 169 yards in just two games. 2021 was his best year, reeling in 22 receptions for 304 yards.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Musgrave is a physical specimen and runs the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds. He’s also got a 36-inch vertical. The Packers certainly have an intriguing talent on their hands who could turn out to be something special with time.

Green Bay sent their 45th overall pick to the Detroit Lions in a trade and actually selected a WR at 50th in Jayden Reed. The Packers also took linebacker Lukas Van Ness at 13th overall Thursday, who should add a punch to their defense. That was one of the picks acquired in the Rodgers deal as well.

Funny the Packers finally went for some pass catchers once Rodgers is gone.