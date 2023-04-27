Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

For the first time since 2005, the Packers will have a new starting quarterback to start an NFL season — and after the Aaron Rodgers trade was made official on Wednesday, the Jordan Love era now begins in Green Bay.

Team general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke about the team’s anticipation for Love taking over as the starting signal-caller for the 2023-24 season.

“We’re really excited for what this team can do moving forward. Excited for Jordan and his growth…he’s very energized and ready to go,” Gutekunst said.

At the same time, the 49-year-old expressed his appreciation for everything Aaron Rodgers did as a Green Bay Packer.

“We have so much appreciation for the 18 years and what Aaron did for this organization, his commitment to this place and so much success here. There’s always a little bittersweetness there, as far as that goes.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gutekunst also mentioned the burden of Rodgers’ massive salary cap hit in 2024 being lifted, giving the team financial flexibility to improve the roster and spread the wealth moving forward.

“I think we’re very excited about that,” Gutekunst explained. “You always want to have as many avenues to help your football team as you can, and I think over the past three years or so, as we’ve kind of pushed things down the road to help team chase a championship, at some point you’ve kinda got to kind of figure that out, and this will help us do that.

It’s not everything, it’s not like we’re getting clear of everything, but it’ll certainly help us next year. But we’re excited to kind of move past this particular piece, and have some assets for next year.”

With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the New York Jets and the long saga officially over, it’s time for Jordan Love to prove himself with the Packers — and Brian Gutekunst seems both happy to move on and pleased with the return his team got.