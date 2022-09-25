Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.

During the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander hurt his groin and left the game. Coming out of halftime, the Packers then ruled Alexander out for the rest of the game.

#Packers injury update: CB Jaire Alexander (groin) is out. #GBvsTB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 25, 2022

That’s a big blow to the Packers secondary. However, thus far Tom Brady has been unable to take advantage. With just the fourth quarter to play, Green Bay has held Brady and the Buccaneers to just six points. Brady has just 147 yards passing. Now, a lot of that can be attributed to the fact that the Buccaneers weapons are extremely thin.

Mike Evans is suspended for Sunday’s game for his role in the fight with the New Orleans Saints last week. Both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were ruled out prior to kickoff with injuries. That left the Packers defense to have to cover Russell Gage, Brashad Perriman and Scotty Miller as Brady’s top targets.

Through three quarters, the Packers defense has proven to be up to that task. Green Bay’s secondary has caused two fumbles, one by Gage and one by Perriman. However, the offense has completely stalled after a great start. The Packers lead 14-6 going to the fourth quarter in a defensive struggle.