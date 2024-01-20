Jaire Alexander's latest injury update is only good news for Packers playoff game against the 49ers.

The Green Bay Packers are massive underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers, so they'll need to be as healthy as possible to have a chance on Sunday night. With that said, the latest injury update on Jaire Alexander is only good news for this franchise.

Alexander is reportedly going to play against the 49ers, according to Bridget Condon of the NFL Network. The Packers will have their top cornerback available for this postseason clash.

“Jaire Alexander will play today per source.”

The 49ers arguably have the best offense in the league. At the very least, they have weapons galore on that side of the ball. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle are a threat to score on every play. Additionally, that offensive line is elite, making Brock Purdy's job easy. With all that in mind, the Packers catch a break with Jaire Alexander able to play.

It's been a bit of a roller coaster of a season for the superstar cornerback. On the season, Alexander finished with 27 total tackles, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble through seven games. He played well in the opening round of the playoffs as the Packers torched the Dallas Cowboys. If he plays like that against the 49ers, Green Bay will have a fighting chance.

This contest has potential to be an all-time game. While the 49ers look like a juggernaut, the Packers have come to life in the final stretch of the season. It was evident this Green Bay team is much better than their record after they dismantled the Cowboys to become the first seven seed to win a playoff game. Can this team strike lightening twice? Or is San Francisco too much to handle?