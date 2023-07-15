The Green Bay Packers will no longer have Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The team will now be led by Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020, after it traded Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Teammates have been confident in Love, who is yet to be a full-time starter, and their ability to win the NFC North after the Minnesota Vikings took the crown in 2022. They are backing that with offseason work, as Love was seen with running back Aaron Jones, wide receivers Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Jeff Cotton and backup quarterback Danny Etling.

The Packers will likely go as far as Love takes them. After they won 13 games for three consecutive seasons, the Packers finished below .500 this past season. Green Bay got solid play at offensive line, but it lost its leading receiver, Davante Adams, and Rodgers clearly struggled as opposed to past years.

Things will not be easier for Green Bay this season. The Vikings in 2022 went 13-4 and had a much-improved offense under first-year coach Kevin O'Connell. Minnesota notably has arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL right now, Justin Jefferson.

The Packers will not have key veteran leaders at wide receiver after Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb followed Rodgers to the Jets. Love will have to rely on tutelage from head coach Matt LaFleur, who helped the team have extremely effective offenses for its first three seasons.

Here is what LaFleur said about Love's development, via NFL.com:

“…I think we all have to kind of temper our expectations for him. It's different when you're going into a game versus when you're starting a game. It's going to be a process, but it's going to be exciting for him, for us.

“I don't think any quarterback can truly do it on their own in this league. So it's going to be everyone rallying around him and trying to be at the best of their ability so that he can go out there and perform as good as he possibly can.”

The Packers will have their first preseason game Aug. 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.