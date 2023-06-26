The Green Bay Packers have been the best team in the NFC North since 2011. They have won eight of 11 division titles, being a team that is competing for Super Bowls each year.

The Packers are entering a new era. They traded legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and will be starting Jordan Love, who they drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Love is confident he can beat the Packers' NFC North opponents. The Chicago Bears, who have not beaten the Packers in eight straight meetings, were sonned by Love on Father's Day. Now, Green Bay offensive guard Elgton Jenkins has claimed his team is the one to beat in the NFC North in 2023.

“We feel like we're the best team in our division,” Jenkins said, via Around the NFL on Twitter.

The Packers did not look like a good team in 2022. They finished 8-9 after they had 13 wins in each of the previous three seasons.

It is reasonable to speculate on how the Packers' offense will look without Rodgers. Love is perceived to be a good talent, but he only started one game in his first three seasons in the NFL.

Good news for Love: The Packers' offensive lines have been outstanding with Rodgers. Last season, Green Bay rated No. 3 by Pro Football Focus. They rated No. 2 in 2020.

Love played at Utah State and was a second-team All-Mountain West selection (2018). As a sophomore, he threw for 3,657 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was named MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl.

In 10 NFL games, Love has thrown for 606 yards while completing 60.2 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.