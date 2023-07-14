The praise for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love continues ahead of 2023 training camp. This time, it's Packers running back AJ Dillon who is endorsing Love. AJ Dillon, who was picked by Green Bay in the same draft as Aaron Rodgers' successor, seems to have all the confidence in the world in his teammate.

Dillon has watched Love grow as a quarterback over the last three years. The running back told SiriusXM NFL Radio that the new starting quarterback for the Packers has equity with the team because of how he's performed during his limited chances as Rodgers' backup.

“There's a couple of times throughout his career already where he's had to step up and he's had to play, and he's done a great job at it,” Dillon said of Love. “I think the fact that he has been there, the guys know him. I came in with him…People trust him. People listen when he enters the huddle.

.@packers RB AJ Dillon shares his thoughts on QB Jordan Love taking over in Green Bay… "Everybody would run through a wall for him…"#Packers | #GoPackGo | @ajdillon7 pic.twitter.com/VllIfmcMsu — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 12, 2023

“I think he definitely has all the intangibles. He's earned the trust of the locker room. Guys respect him. Guys wanna play for him. Guys wanna help him as much as they wanna help themselves…Everybody would run through a wall for him.”

Aaron Jones and Rashan Gary are among the other Packers players who have spoken highly of Love since Rodgers was traded. The quarterback who was drafted to replace Rodgers in 2020 has only started one game in the NFL. Rodgers was busy winning back-to-back MVP awards during Love's first two seasons.

Young quarterbacks often receive hype in the offseason when games aren't being played. Love's first test atop Green Bay's depth chart is looming with preseason less than a month away.