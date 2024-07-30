The Green Bay Packers look like geniuses in retrospect for drafting Jordan Love. At the time, Green Bay was blasted in the media for not drafting more weapons for Aaron Rodgers. Now, the Packers have a new franchise QB who had the opportunity to sit behind Rodgers and learn the NFL game. Love recently shared some interesting thoughts on that experience.

Jordan Love spoke with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero yesterday at Packers training camp practice. Love spoke on a variety of topics, including learning under Aaron Rodgers to start his career.

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith asked Love an interesting question about how prepared Love felt coming into the NFL. He gave a surprising answer.

Love admitted that it was “a very humbling experience” and that “I didn't know anything” and was effectively “[starting] from square one.”

Love seemed to admit that he truly benefitted from his time sitting behind Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of his career.

“If I was the starter my rookie year,” Love said, “who knows where I’d be right now? It would’ve been a long journey.”

It is rare to see NFL athletes be so open and honest about their own shortcomings. Love could have easily puffed his chest out and said that he deserves to be where he is, especially after earning a massive contract extension. Instead, Love decided to tell it like it is.

We can't wait to see if Love can carry over some of his late-season performances into the 2024 regular season.

Packers QB Jordan Love breaks silence on historic $220 million contract extension

This past weekend, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a huge contract extension. The Packers handed love a four-year, $220 million extension with a $75 million signing bonus — the largest in NFL history.

Love recently spoke to the media about his new contract and the pressures that come along with it.

“Being a first-round pick, there's pressure,” Love said Saturday following his first practice of Packers training camp. “Becoming the starter, there's pressure, but there's always pressure. I think that's, you know, part of the job that we sign up for. You've got to find ways to deal with that pressure and handle it as best you can to be the best player you can be every day.”

“But there's always pressure,” Love continued. “There's no hiding that. …I've been in some great pressure situations, so I think there's always going to be that. But just finding a way to navigate through this and handle it best I can.”

Love has experienced pressure before in his NFL career, but it will be at a different level in 2024. His new contract will increase expectations, which are already incredibly high following his late-season breakout in 2023.

We can't wait to see how him and the Packers handle their new expectations in 2024!