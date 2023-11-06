Jordan Love is showing that he may be a worthy QB1 successor to Aaron Rodgers for the Packers after all with a good showing vs. the Rams.

One of the main reasons why the Green Bay Packers were confident about letting longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers seek greener pastures was that they had extreme confidence that Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020, would emerge as their long-term solution at the position. While it hasn't resulted in exceptional team success just yet, as, after their 20-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, they have only mustered a 3-5 record, the signs are there that Love may indeed be a worthy successor to Rodgers.

In particular, Love put up a much better Week 9 effort for the Packers than Rodgers did in his first season as the QB1; against the Rams, Love completed 20 of his 26 attempts for 228 yards and one touchdown, and he was careful with the ball on the night, failing to throw an interception. Meanwhile, in 2008, Rodgers had a rough Week 9 in a loss to the Tennessee Titans, going 22-41 for 314 yards for one touchdown, but he did throw one interception.

Nevertheless, as Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation pointed out, Jordan Love still has plenty of strides to make before he can cement himself as the Packers' long-term QB1. Compared to Aaron Rodgers' 2008 season up until Week 9, Love has been relatively lackluster. Love currently has a worse pass completion percentage (63.7 percent vs. 59.6), worse yard total (1,982 vs. 1,720), and a worse touchdown to interception ratio (13:5, 12:8).

At the very least, Love has shown that he can seize the bull by the horns with his performance on Sunday afternoon against the Rams. He made a few crucial throws for the Packers that sealed the victory, giving them a bit of momentum as they head into next week's clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But it's clear that Jordan Love has a ways to go before he approaches Aaron Rodgers' level, even in their respective first seasons as the Packers' QB1. Rodgers, from Week 10 onwards during 2008, averaged 257 yards per game (Love has breached that number just once this season) on 63.5 percent pass completion rate while throwing 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions. But the 25-year old QB certainly has it in him to improve upon what he's shown thus far.