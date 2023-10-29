In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love has shown flashes of the talent that the team has been waiting to unleash since drafting him in 2020. Unfortunately, he's also shown frustrating spells that raise doubts about his readiness for the job.

For Love, eliminating those swings throughout the game are key to his development. “Myself, it’s too bumpy right now. I need to find consistency in my play,” he told reporters after Green Bay's 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, courtesy of The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Going up against Kirk Cousins, who has brought a level of steadiness to the Vikings rarely seen before, Love and the offense struggled again in Green Bay's fourth straight loss. The Packers' 2-5 record is especially disappointing after a 2-1 start to the season.

Finally stepping into the role Aaron Rodgers held down for so long, Love looked ready for the part early. He threw a combined six touchdowns and zero interceptions in Green Bay's first two games. But Love has just one multi-TD game in five tries since Week 2.

Across this 1-4 stretch, Love has five TD passes and eight interceptions. He's also taken 12 sacks in that span.

Against the Vikings on Sunday, the Utah State product led the Packers' offense to 10 paltry points. The team was kept off the scoresheet in the game's opening and closing frames. Of the team's 10 drives on offense, four ended on a punt, and three ended on downs.

Another was scuttled by a Love interception. The Vikings scored on the first play of their next drive on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Jordan Addison.

Love still possesses that tantalizing talent. But until he can put that all together for four quarters, the Packers are going to struggle. QB hasn't been an issue in Green Bay in a long time, but it's quickly becoming a major problem.