By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers is still the face of the Green Bay Packers franchise, but it could be soon that the team decides to go with Jordan Love as its starting quarterback — at least for the rest of the 2022 NFL regular season. For one, Rodgers is banged up. Plus, the Packers are unlikely to make the playoffs, as they are just 5-8 through 14 weeks of football this season.

Love is in the second year of his pro career, with the Packers taking him in the first round (26th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. While his appearances so far on the field for the Packers have been few and far in between, he is confident that his time will come. He even feels that it’s fortunate that he did not become a starter right in his very first year in the NFL, per Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I think about that a lot, actually. If I was somewhere else, starting right away, obviously it’s hard for rookie quarterbacks and young quarterbacks. And if it doesn’t go your way right away, it’s like, they’re already looking for someone else to replace you. It’s tough. I just think I’m getting this opportunity to sit, learn and not be thrown into the fire right away, and I think it’ll pay off — for sure.

There are rumors that Rodgers could be hanging up his cleats in 2023, but those are nothing more than speculations for now. As for Love, he can continue being Rodgers’ backup with the Packers and learn from one of the best ever to do it.