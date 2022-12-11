By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are having one of the worst seasons in recent memory this year. They are all but eliminated from playoff contention. That has left people to ponder whether it’s time to look to the future and Jordan Love. However, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still under contract next season.

ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde recently had a conversation with Love pertaining to his future. Based on that conversation, Love very well might be heading toward a “it’s him or me” situation, according to Locked On Packers’ Peter Bukowski. Love might request a trade from the Packers if he is not the starter next season.

Jordan Love has appeared in three games this season and has played very well. He is 12-for-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Much of the talk from the Packers this year has been about how much Love has improved from last season.

The Packers used a first-round pick to draft Love out of Utah State in the 2020 NFL Draft. Similar to Rodgers, he has spent the first few seasons of his career behind a Hall of Famer. Rodgers spent the first three years of his career on the bench behind Brett Favre. He finally took over the starting job in 2008 and led the Packers to a Super Bowl title a couple years later.

The jury is still out on Love and whether or not he will be an everyday starter. But it’s hard to deny that he has earned the shot to start somewhere.