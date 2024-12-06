On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions in a hotly-anticipated matchup that could have major repercussions in the NFC North standings. However, it did not seem as though quarterback Jordan Love was at his best, particularly in the first half, as the Lions took a 17-7 lead into the halftime intermission.

Love wasn't able to get himself into a nice rhythm, with the Lions defense smothering him and holding him to just three completed passes on seven attempts in the first half — gaining a total yardage of 31 yards in those passes. And that, quite literally, is the worst the Packers QB has ever been in the first half of a game, as according to ESPN Stats & Info (via Rob Demovsky of ESPN), that is the fewest yards Love has thrown for through the first 30 minutes of a contest.

The good news for the Packers is that Love's slow start to the ballgame hasn't seemed to cost them big time. They managed to turn things around quickly following the halftime interval, scoring two touchdowns on consecutive drives to turn the game on its head. The Packers' defense came up huge, snatching an errant throw from Jared Goff for an interception that gave Green Bay a brief lead that the Lions retook on the very next drive.

The Packers have shown all season long that they can weather whatever adversity is thrown at them. For Love, this slow start may be a bit rough for him to take especially when he's been so good for them this season, but at the end of the day, it only matters that they get the win — and they seem to be in a position to do so amid a competitive second half.

Packers make their throws count

The Lions deserve plenty of credit for slowing down the Packers to the point where Jordan Love has only managed to throw the ball 13 times at the time of writing. But Love has made his throws count. He has tallied 110 yards on six completed throws, for an average of 18 yards per completion. Christian Watson has been dynamite, going for 79 yards on two catches alone.

Love may not be the flashiest quarterback nor does he get the most recognition. But he gets the job done for a Packers team that entered the night with a 9-3 record. Perhaps they could deal the Lions only their second loss of the season despite Love's historically slow start.