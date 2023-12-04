Jordan Love knows the Packers can do much more after scoring wins against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and the Lions led by Jared Goff.

A lot of scrutiny has hit Jordan Love in recent weeks, but he and the Green Bay Packers did not seem to care. This paid off in their last two games against the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Matt LaFleur is now coming into form as Mr. December, and it is helping the case of his quarterback quite a lot. So much so that the young offensive engine built up a lot of confidence in himself along with his squad. Wins against Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are no joke so he knows that they have a lot to give, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“The sky's the limit. I'm not putting a limit on what we can do. I really just think we're getting better every week,” Jordan Love said after outgunning both Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff in a two-game stretch.

The Packers limited the Chiefs' offense by a lot. Mahomes and Co. were only able to notch 5.5 yards per play, which was eclipsed by the 6.1 average that Green Bay got. Love looked like the better offensive engine as well with 267 passing yards on a 69.4 completion percentage. His three touchdowns along with no interceptions were also too much for Mahomes' singular end zone pass and interception.

Goff and the Lions were a tougher challenge. But, the Packers' first-quarter scoring outburst along with consistent scoring throughout the third period sealed the deal. This game got the young quarterback three touchdowns compared to Goff's two.

The future is bright and it is not just because it's December. Will they ride this momentum into a lot of success?