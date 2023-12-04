Matt LaFleur seems to be invincible whenever it's December, as he just steered the Packers to another win in the last month of the year.

Apparently, Matt LaFleur has no idea what it feels like to lose with the Green Bay Packers in December. After taking down Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, 27-19, LaFleur improved to 16-0 in December games as Green Bay’s head coach. How about that?

The new Mr. December: Matt LaFleur now is 16-0 as the Packers’ head coach in December. pic.twitter.com/roOiN0ZRwp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

The vibe of the holiday season just seems to have a tremendous positive impact on the Packers during the Matt LaFleur era, which started in 2019 when he was hired by the franchise to mentor the team.

Against the Chiefs, the Packers leaned on quarterback Jordan Love to lead them. Love responded with a fantastic performance, as he passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25-of-36 completions. He is still not Aaron Rodgers, but he is showing signs of promise under center for Green Bay, which has improved to 6-6 following their victory over the Chiefs.

The Packers’ win versus Kansas City was not out of nowhere, though. They entered Week 13 with considerable momentum, having won their previous two games against the Los Angeles Chargers (23-20) at home in Week 11 and opposite the Detroit Lions (29-22) in Week 12. After losing five of their first seven games of the 2023 season, the Packers have won four of five outings.

Green should like its chances to win its 17th December game under LaFleur in Week 14, as the Packers will be up against the lowly New York Giants on the road. The Packers will also take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 to round out their December schedule.