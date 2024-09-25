The Green Bay Packers will be looking to improve to 3-1 in Week 4 as they face off with the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings. They've played the last two contests without QB1 Jordan Love, but it appears he could be nearing a return.

Love practiced for the second day in a row on Wednesday, which is a promising sign for his availability on Sunday.

The signal-caller suffered a scary knee injury in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. It ultimately ended up being an MCL sprain, but the fact that he's participating in practice means the quarterback is trending in the right direction.

While the Packers lost the season opener to the Birds, they've bounced back since with two straight wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. Malik Willis has been at the helm and he's done a nice job, completing 73.5% of his passes in 2024 for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Even if Love can't go, Matt LaFleur will be confident in Willis considering how he's playing.

Love's initial diagnosis was 3-6 weeks sidelined, but he's clearly progressing at a fast rate. The 25-year-old threw for a pair of TDs and an interception in Week 1 before exiting with the injury. Knee injuries aren't something to mess with though, so the Packers will certainly be cautious with their prized possession.

“I’m sure he’ll be limited,” LaFleur said on Monday, according to Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “Then work it day-by-day. We’ll see. “I think anybody that saw what happened to him, that’s a legitimate injury. He’s working through it. He’s doing everything in his power to be out there. We want him out there.”

The Packers will have their work cut out for them this weekend against a Vikings team that is firing on all cylinders, especially defensively. Whether it's Love or Willis under center, they will need to be at their best.