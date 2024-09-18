Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since spraining his MCL in the team's opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

This is a great sign for Jordan Love's potential availability for this Sunday's Week 3 game on the road against the Tennessee Titans. The Packers got a win in Week 2 at home against the Indianapolis Colts with Malik Willis filling in. It was a very conservative gameplan for Matt LaFleur, so hopefully the Packers do get Love back under center this week against a Titans defense that does present some challenges, despite the team being 0-2 to start the season.

Love made some explosive plays in the first game of the year, connecting with Jayden Reed multiple times for big plays against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ultimately, not cashing in on early turnovers by the Eagles was a big difference in the game. Despite some mistakes from Love throughout the game, you saw the high-end potential he has with the receivers that Green Bay has. It will be interesting to see if that connection with Jayden Reed picks up where it left off from Week 1.

Packers look to gain steam vs Titans

The Packers are set to head on the road to face the Titans in Week 3. As mentioned before, the Titans have been in both games this season, but mistakes from quarterback Will Levis are big reasons why they sit at 0-2 on the season. With Green Bay seemingly having a ball hawk safety in Xavier McKinney, who has a pick in each game this season, this could be another tough game for Levis. It would not be surprising to see the Titans lean on Tony Pollard in this matchup.

As far as Love and the Packers offense, they will have to manage the game well, and then they would likely feel good about their chances. If Love can connect with his wide receivers when needed without putting the ball in harm's way, they could come out with a win. It would be a good week for running back Josh Jacobs to turn in a good performance as well.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers fare this weekend, and if Love will play. It seems like he is trending in that direction. It would be good if Green Bay could get to 2-1 before a key home game against the currently 2-0 Minnesota Vikings.