It’s been difficult to pin down exactly when the Green Bay Packers expect to have starting quarterback Jordan Love back on the field since the second-year starter was injured in the season opener. Love was lost to a sprained MCL in the waning seconds of the team’s Week One loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The original recovery timeline for the injury was 3-6 weeks. However, head coach Matt LaFleur surprised the football world when he left the door open for a Week Two return.

Of course Love was unable to play one week after suffering the serious sprain and backup QB Malik Willis filled in. Willis and the Packers beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 in Week Two. Despite word that Love was targeting a Week Five return from the injury, the Packers once again listed the quarterback as questionable as the team prepared to face the Tennessee Titans in Week Three.

The most recent update has the Packers planning to start Willis again for the road matchup with the Titans this Sunday as Love appears to need another week to heal from the sprain, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on X. He could return to action when Green Bay takes on the Minnesota Vikings at home on September 29.

Jordan Love could make his return to the Packers in Week Four

Love was able to return to practice this week and the Packers have yet to officially rule him out for Sunday’s game. However, a Week Four return would fit with the original timeline provided, as it would give the young signal caller three weeks to rest and rehab the injury.

Love played well in the Packers' season opening loss, going 17/34 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He connected with second-year receiver Jayden Reed on four passes for 138 yards and a score. Reed also carried the ball once for a 33-yard touchdown. Love injured his left knee with six seconds remaining in the game and the Packers trailing by five points.

Willis filled in admirably for Love in the Packers' Week Two matchup against Anthony Richardson and the Colts. Green Bay leaned heavily on the ground game, giving newcomer Josh Jacobs 32 carries, which he converted into 151 yards. Willis was 12/14 for 122 passing yards and a touchdown. He added six rushes for 41 yards.

The Titans selected Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft. Green Bay acquired the third-year quarterback in a trade just prior to the start of the season for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft.