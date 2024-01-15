That was an insane pass from Jordan Love.

Jordan Love had his fingerprints all over the Green Bay Packers' 48-32 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL Wild Card Round showdown on Sunday. Jordan Love capped off his masterclass with an insane touchdown throw to Romeo Doubs that ballooned the Packers' lead to 32 points late in the fourth quarter. And Green Bay center Josh Myers was just left in awe at what he just witnessed.

“I didn't even celebrate because I was just standing there with my hands on my hips looking at [right guard Jon] Runyan like I couldn't believe the throw I had just seen,” Myers said, via ESPN. “I don't know what it looked like from the TV, but it was one of the craziest throws I've ever seen in my life, and I've seen a lot of crazy ones.”

For those who missed it, Love threw a tight pass to Doubs that zipped through at least four members of the Cowboys defense to give Green Bay a 48-16 advantage.

Myers is right. That pass did look crazy on TV. Here is another angle of the seemingly impossible throw.

Jordan Love touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs from the field level is food for the soul pic.twitter.com/oofOWENrVj — Packers Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) January 15, 2024

Packers right guard Jon Runyan Jr. also couldn't believe what he witnessed from Love's unbelievable game that spearheaded Green Bay's historic win over Dallas.

“Especially being a first-year starter, unbelievable just how much he's grown,” Runyan said. “He's really just starting to flourish. He feels comfortable. This is his offense. His team. We're just going to ride him and he's going to take us where this team can go. Just keep going, keep pushing and on to San Francisco now.”

Jordan Love's performance saw him throw for 272 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers move on to the NFC Divisional Round to take on the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.