The Green Bay Packers were not supposed to be here as some would say. Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys were flaming hot to start the season. Proclamations that it was their year came as early as Week 1. For Matt LaFleur, he was handling a new squad without a veteran like Aaron Rodgers leading the charge. To make matters worse, Jordan Love struggled in the middle of the season which made their NFL Playoffs chances look bleak. Now, all of that is in the past as they came out triumphant.

The Packers have become the first seventh seed in NFL Playoffs history to win. They had a demolition job in the first half and did not look back. This prompted Matt LaFleur to celebrate and give out a well-deserved celebration to everyone in the organization, via the Green Bay Packers on X.

The Packers dismantle America's team and their ‘year'

The FIRST seventh seed to EVER win a playoff game.

It all started with Aaron Jones. The Packers' elite rusher got them started with the scoring barrage with a three-yard run for the touchdown. He would then follow it up in the next quarter with a one-yard trip to the end zone. Then, Jordan Love thought that it was his time to pick apart Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys' defense. He threw a 20-yard dart to Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers may have missed the kick but not more than a minute and 30 seconds after they got into their groove with another touchdown by Darnell Savage.

The Cowboys would come alive in the second half because of Dak Prescott. But, the Packers only ever allowed them to get a touchdown from Jake Ferguson. LaFleur knew that the Cowboys would come back swinging after halftime and responded well. In exchange for Brandon Aubrey's field goal, Jones notched a touchdown. They also traded trips to the end zone but the Cowboys would miss the chance for an extra point.

Romeo Doubs and Love would slam the door on any hopes of a comeback. As much as Prescott wanted his Cowboys to stay in NFL Playoffs contention with two huge touchdowns, the lead was already too huge. The Packers are one-of-one in the league's history. They were able to quickly find their footing in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.