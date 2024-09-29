The Green Bay Packers lost 31-29 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The score tells a very different story than the real one, as this game looked like a blowout for the first half. Quarterback Jordan Love returned from his knee injury and shouldered the blame for the slow start.

“…we did not make enough plays. Had a turnover early and, yeah, we just didn't make plays,” the Packers quarterback said. “I think I did not play well enough personally and accuracy was a little bit off, a little bit shaky. It was definitely making it hard on some of the guys which led to us getting off the field early and not being able to put up points.”

The Vikings took a 28-0 lead in the first half on the power of three Sam Darnold passing scores. The Packers' first half was full of self-inflicted wounds, including two missed field goals and two interceptions. They then turned it over on downs before finally getting on the board with a late-half touchdown.

Packers need a full-game performance from Jordan Love

The second half was incredible for the Packers, as they cut the lead all the way down to two before the end of the game. They were not able to recover the onside kick, ending the game before they could try a game-winning field goal. Dontayvion Wicks was the key to the second half, with two touchdowns and five catches.

The self-inflicted wounds continued in the second half, however, as Love threw another pick and Tucker Kraft fumbled a possession away. While the turnovers need to be cleaned up, the Packers can roll that momentum into their next game. With a 2-2 start under their belts, they face the Rams on the road next week.

This is now the second game Love has started this year and the second the Packers have lost. While there will be no quarterback controversy brewing in Green Bay anytime soon, the offense will need to step up in that game.