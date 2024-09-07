Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love may have suffered a major injury in his team's 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil on Friday night. The recently-paid signal-caller went down with an apparent leg injury on the penultimate play of the game, and while head coach Matt LaFleur said he wasn't sure about the severity immediately following the game, Packers fans online were hoping for the best but fearing the worst.

The most common reaction following the Jordan Love injury was fans offering thoughts and prayers to the QB, who writhed on the ground in pain after Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter rolled up on his leg, which twisted both his ankle and knee in an awkward fashion.

“prayers out to Jordan Love,” @LakeShowYo wrote on X, formerly Twitter, followed by a prayer hands emoji.

Packers fans also took to analyzing video of Love on the sidelines following the injury to look for clues.

“I’m not a doctor, but here is the video of him on the sideline immediately after the injury,” @KashwrapSupreme tweeted.

Some fans even went so far as to suggest an NFL conspiracy to hurt the Packers and help the Bears and their No. 1 over all draft pick, Caleb Williams.

“How much money do you think NFL is making by purposely eliminating Jordan Love and the packers to funnel fans to Caleb Williams?” @MrNaztyHD wrote. “Loves knee looks like an ACL / MCL tear not a sprain. Prayers for Jordan Love.”

The most unfortunate response, though, is that some fans are attacking Carter, who made the tackle that led to the Jordan Love injury. On Saturday morning, the second-year player shared that his DMs were filled with hateful messages about the play.

If Love can't go in Week 2 or for any stretch of time, backup Malik Willis, who the Packers just traded for days before the 2024 season, will be the team's starting quarterback. The Packers host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 on Sunday at 1 pm ET.