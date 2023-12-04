See what Packers head coach Matt Lafleur gave the young quarterback in appreciate of his performance in Sunday night's win.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had been eyeing the team's Sunday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs for some time. Fresh off a 27-19 defeat of the defending Super Bowl Champions, Love made known what's behind his uptick in play.

“Playing more decisive, getting the ball out fast, and trusting myself, trusting the receivers,” said Love, according to a social media post by USA Today's Ryan Wood.

“A total team win,” said Packers head coach Matt Lafleur in a jovial postgame locker room speech.

Jordan Love received a game ball for his effort in the win. Check it out below.

A total team win. 😤 Go inside the #Packers' locker room after Week 13's victory over Kansas City 🎥#KCvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/iZdlVnShuc — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2023

Love completed 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards, including three touchdown passes in the win.

The Packers' much-needed win over the Chiefs made a statement in a crowded field vying for the seventh and final NFC playoff spot.

If the season ended today, the Packers would have the seventh seed; however, the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) and Seattle Seahawks (6-6) are still in contention with five games to go.

The Packers' young quarterback is peaking just as the team's schedule is softening. None of the team's five remaining opponents have a winning record. They head to the Meadowlands to face the 4-8 New York Giants in Week 14. They then host 5-7 Tampa Bay before traveling to Charlotte to face the anemic 1-11 Panthers. That's followed by what will likely be a game with significant playoff implications: a Week 17 visit to the 6-6 division rival Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers will wrap up the 2023 regular season slate against the lowly Chicago Bears.