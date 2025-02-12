The Green Bay Packers had a solid 2024 campaign. Green Bay won 11 games during the regular season and made it to the playoffs, though they lost in the first round. The Packers now must transition into offseason mode, where they can attempt to address the problems that held them back in 2024. One Packers player is already getting a head start on recruitment efforts.

Packers CB Keisean Nixon is in hot pursuit of a few players he thinks could make the team better.

Nixon recently pitched the Packers to both Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby on social media.

First, Nixon responded to a post claiming that Crosby, who was a former teammate of Nixon's, would be a great fit with the Packers. “Come Be Great Wit a real team My Boi…,” Nixon posted.

Just a few minutes later, Nixon made another pitch, this time to Davante Adams. “Yo Tae pull bac Up,” Nixon wrote in the post, tagging Adams' account.

Adams began his career in Green Bay and could be looking for a new job soon if the Jets part ways with him and QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers could end up making a big move this offseason and either Crosby or Adams would be a huge addition. Green Bay has $42 million in cap space to spend this offseason. They also have a full suite of draft picks, including an extra seventh-round selection.

Now could be the right time for the Packers to make a splash to try and get over the hump in 2025.

Jordan Love weighs in on rumors of Davante Adams, Packers reunion

Nixon is not the only player who would love Davante Adams to come back to Green Bay.

Packers QB Jordan Love admitted that he would enjoy Adams coming back to Wisconsin during a recent interview.

“I’m not mad about it,” Love said on “Up & Adams last week.” “You see it every week, the playmaking ability that he has. When I was with him, he might have dropped three passes in the years that I saw him. So, he’s just a phenomenal receiver. Creates so much separation off the line, and that’s his game – killing guys off the line and making crazy catches and making big-time plays. He’s a phenomenal receiver.”

Adams has proven that he is a consistent contributor even into his 30s. He posted 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jets in only 11 games.

The issue is his massive contract. Adams carries a $38.3 million cap hit in 2025, which is huge for a player of his age at wide receiver.

If Adams does end up in Green Bay, it will be signing via free agency (after being cut by New York) instead of a massive trade.