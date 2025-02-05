In his first year with the Green Bay Packers, running back Josh Jacobs proved that he was worthy of being the RB1. After the Packers signed Jacobs, he ran for 1,329 yards, and 15 touchdowns. However, after a Wild Card exit, he talked about what the team needs moving into next season.

“I would say, you know, I think we need another D-end,” Jacobs said via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports. “I think we need another DB. And I think we need a wide receiver.

“I love the guys that we have in the receiving room,” Jacobs added. “They all have the potential to be [a No.] 1. But we need a guy that’s proven to be [a No.] 1.”

Jayden Reed led the team with 55 catches and 857 yards. Romeo Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards. Tight end Tucker Kraft had 50 receptions for 707 yards. Christian Watson has shown an ability to be explosive and finished with 29 catches for 620 yards with two touchdowns.

The Packers spread the ball around evenly but never had that true threat. Somebody like Davante Adams, or AJ Brown is what Jacobs is referencing. After all, Adams did spend the majority of his career with the Packers before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Josh Jacobs sees a WR1 helping the Packers

After Jacobs made an intense promise to the Packers before the 2024 season, he kept his word. However, for Green Bay to get over the hump, they need that perimeter weapon. Although they spread the ball around, there was not 1 player who had 1,000+ receiving yards.

It's not a cause of concern, but every successful team in the NFL has that elite receiver. For the Minnesota Vikings, it's Justin Jefferson. The Detroit Lions, Amon Ra St. Brown. Those teams have been successful offensively because of that perimeter weapon.

The Packers need someone who the defense has to gameplan around. Acquiring someone like Adams would let guys like Watson and Doubs feast. Plus, it's a security blanket for quarterback Jordan Love. When a play goes awry, Adams can be the guy Love can give the ball too.

After all, the running back wouldn't oppose and is open to a reunion with Adams. If that will happen, remains to be seen. Still, having that premier receiver can improve the offense, and give Love the extra help he needs. The 11-6 record isn't good enough for Jacobs, or the franchise.

Bringing in that established player could add a few more wins in that respective column, next season.