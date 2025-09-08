Green Bay Packers fans can say that the Micah Parsons era in Titletown has indeed begun.

On Sunday, Parsons made his debut for his new team, and he was welcomed by the thousands and thousands of Green Bay fans in attendance at Lambeau Field in a deafening manner when he was the last defender introduced before the game versus the visiting Detroit Lions.

“It makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck,” LaFleur said of the moment, per Michael Silver of The Athletic. “Not that I have any — ’cause I go with this bald fade. But it makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck for sure. That might be the loudest I’ve ever heard our crowd.”

LaFleur also described Parsons' presence on the field with a term that 45-year-old guys like him don't always use.

Wrote Silver: “‘He’s an aura farmer,' LaFleur said, borrowing a term from his teenage sons. Like most Gen X-ers referencing TikTok terminology, LaFleur may have been a bit out of his depth: The saying can sometimes be used in derogatory fashion, denoting someone trying too hard for attention, which obviously wasn’t the coach’s intent.”

Parsons was not at his top form when he took to the field against Jared Goff and the Lions, as a back issue got him labeled questionable for the contest. Still, he was able to make an impact on Green Bay's defense.

He got past Lions right tackle Penei Sewell in the second quarter and pressured Goff into a pass that got intercepted by Packers defensive back Evan Williams. In the fourth quarter, Parsons finally got his first sack with Green Bay, catching Goff outside of the pocket for a highlight quarterback takedown.

LaFleur and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will get to see more plays like those from the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, as Green Bay looks to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home.

Green Bay held the Lions to just 246 total yards and just 5-for-15 on third downs, while also holding Detroit to a mere average of 2.1 yards per rushing attempt.