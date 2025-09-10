Micah Parsons is wasting no time in forging a strong bond with the Green Bay Packers and their fans, recording a sack and two total pressures in a statement-making 27-13 victory versus the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. Despite playing just two snaps due to a back injury, the game-wrecking edge rusher gave his new squad a noticeable boost. He is lifting his teammates off the field as well, showing one in particular a great amount of faith.

Parsons selected Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in his fantasy football draft before the new season, confident that the second-round NFL draft pick and former Texas A&M star will break out during the 2025-26 campaign. Well, his instincts certainly seem sharp coming out of the opener. Cooper tallied a team-high eight solo tackles and racked up 36 points in Parsons' fantasy league.

While it is hard to understand how the scoring system works in this specific individual defensive player (IDP) format, the two-time First-Team All-Pro clearly saw something in the 2023 consensus All-American. He is beaming with pride following a triumphant Week 1.

“He’s part of my starting lineup and I expect that type of tenacity, that effort every game,” Parsons told reporters, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Cooper was on the fan base's radar after posting one interception, three and a half sacks, 57 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his rookie year, but he was not a set-it-and-forget-it type of player coming into the first game of the season. Perhaps that will soon change, especially if tackles are worth that many points.

Micah Parsons has the ability to make life easier for the rest of the defense. He commands a significant amount of attention from the offensive line, affording others the chance to eat well on the gridiron. Edgerrin Cooper was already promising before the four-time Pro Bowler's arrival. Now, he is looking to make an undeniable impact for Green Bay.

The Packers' defense must stay hungry for its Thursday Night Football showdown with Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. If Cooper comes through on a short week, it will be awfully hard for Parsons to ever take him out of his starting lineup.