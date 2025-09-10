One of the marquee games in Week 2 of the NFL slate comes on Thursday Night Football when the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders in a battle between two NFC playoff teams last season and a pair of teams expected to be contenders in 2025.

The Packers looked great in their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, which also served as their first game with Micah Parsons in the lineup. The Commanders were a little more up and down, but they were able to shut down a hapless New York Giants offense in a 21-6 victory.

Thursday night's game will also be a reunion for Parsons with Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. The two worked together with the Dallas Cowboys when Quinn was the defensive coordinator there at the start of Parsons' career. Ahead of the matchup, Parsons had some very nice words for one of the most influential figures on the start of his career, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Dan's my guy. Even going through the process over the years, he's always reached out, just checking on me as a person,” Parsons said. “Never really cared about football, always telling me how much his wife miss me and how he wants to see me in Hawaii one day. That's just my guy. He know it's just like a father figure, uncle, however you wanna put it. That's my guy and we're gonna go forever. We're in this for the long run and maybe our journeys might cross again one day.”

While Quinn spends most of his time focused on the Washington defense, his offense will have its hands full dealing with Parsons. The former All-Pro didn't have a full workload in Week 1 as he navigates both getting settled in with a new team as well as dealing with a lingering back injury, but there is a chance that he sees some more snaps in Week 2 with a game under his belt.

Even in just 30 snaps on Sunday, Parsons logged two pressures and a late sack of Jared Goff in Green Bay's 27-13 victory. It is always very difficult to get Jayden Daniels on the ground, but there may be nobody better equipped to do it than Parsons, and the two will square off in prime time on Thursday.