When Micah Parsons joined the Green Bay Packers, there was obviously a lot of rejoicing. After all, it's not every day that a top-three defender in the league gets traded to your team. Parsons is one of the best at his position right now, so Packers fans are definitely going to be happy with the trade.

That being said, transitioning from one team to another isn't as easy as it sounds. Parsons might be talented, but there's still a learning curve when it comes to learning how a team operates. Thankfully, it seems like the new Packers pass rusher is doing everything he can to quickly acclimate himself to his new team.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has been enamored with Parsons in the short time the pass-rusher has been on the team. Hafley said that Parsons' football IQ was his best asset, and that has helped him learn the Packers' schemes.

“We just kept meeting with him,” Hafley said, per Albert Breer of SI. “A lot of it was getting to know him, developing a relationship with him. I quickly learned his football IQ is incredible. His retention, his football IQ, I was like, Wow. And that made it a lot easier.”

Hafley also raved about Parsons' unselfishness. A big part of what made Parsons so terrifying early in his career was his versatility. In his rookie year, Parsons moved around the line and played different roles aside from being on the edge. Now, the Packers are asking the star to use himself as a decoy for his teammates, and he's done that exceptionally.

“Look, I know it’s only been a week, but he’s been incredible,” Hafley said. “For example, most elite pass rushers don’t want to drop into zone coverage. In practice, I called a simulated pressure, and he dropped and let R.G. [Rashan Gary] rush. He told me he was willing to do those things—and that’s so cool. He gets it. He knows everyone is going to base their protection on him. He’s willing to drop on a play and set it up for others.

Parsons, who's nursing a minor injury, played limited snaps against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Even in his limited time, though, the Packers pass rusher made a huge impact. He recorded a sack and was generally a nuisance to Detroit's stout offensive line.