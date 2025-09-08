Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season was full of surprises as we welcomed back football. With the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kicking off this week with a Thursday night matchup, that fast-paced game (at least in the first half) was a great way to start.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 2 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands after their first game.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lead off our Week 2 NFL Power Rankings after a furious 22-point performance in the fourth quarter. A late Matt Prater field goal sealed the deal for Buffalo, who earned a key early-season win.

Keon Coleman crossed the 100-yard mark and Dalton Kincaid caught an early TD as the Bills jumped to the top of the AFC East.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

It was the Jalen Hurts show yet again for the Eagles, as they started off their post-Super Bowl season with a key divisional win. While only throwing for 152 yards, Hurts cashed in on two rushing scores, turning 14 carries into 62 yards.

The bigger story of the game was the disappearing act of A.J. Brown, who caught his only target for eight yards. It was an uncharacteristically quiet game from Brown, as he and DeVonta Smith only combined for four targets all game. While playing against a suspect defense like the Cowboys won’t happen every week, the Eagles need to try and work their two best pass catchers back into the rotation.

Everything seemed to be in the bag for the Ravens as they got out to an early lead over the Bills. But a fourth-quarter meltdown resulted in a shocking loss for Baltimore instead, putting a damper on their Week 1.

Lamar Jackson threw for two scores and Derrick Henry rumbled for 169 yards, but the defense allowed 28 second-half points in the loss.

It is far too early in the season for a team to have earned a statement win, but the Green Bay Packers come out of the gates strong against the Detroit Lions, commanding the game from start to finish. Their 27-13 victory was because of a well-balanced approach on both sides of the ball, one that also didn’t ask a ton of Jordan Love.

Love only threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the win, finding Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft for scores. Josh Jacobs found the end zone on one of his 19 carries, and Micah Parsons’ debut saw him earn a sack in rotational duty as he ramps up to a full snap count.

5. Denver Broncos (no change)

It was far from the well-oiled machine that they were last year, but the Denver Broncos used 10 second-half points to earn their first win of the season in Week 1. In their win over the Tennessee Titans, the Denver defense held number one overall pick Cam Ward to only 112 passing yards, sacking him six times and forcing a fumble.

Offensively, two interceptions from Bo Nix kept this game much closer than it should have been, but he did connect with Courtland Sutton for the lone passing touchdown in the game. RJ Harvey (70 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (63 yards) split 22 carries between each other, with Dobbins earning the majority of work with 16 himself.

Helping kick off the international slate of 2025 NFL games, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers down in Brazil. With no Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy leaving early due to a shoulder injury, the struggling passing attack played a big part in KC’s loss, and that's why they dropped two spots in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

Hollywood Brown became Patrick Mahomes’ top target, as he hauled in 10 of his 16 targets. Travis Kelce caught Mahomes’ lone passing TD of the game, as Mahomes was Kansas City’s leading rusher with 55 yards and a score.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season did not produce a ton of high-passing totals, and Baker Mayfield falls into that category as well. Throwing for only 167 yards, Mayfield didn’t put up his normal passing output. However, he did help make Emeka Egbuka’s debut a memorable one in Tampa Bay’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, bumping them up a spot in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

The Ohio State rookie had two of his four receptions go for touchdowns, including the game-winning score with under a minute to go, as he made quite an impressive debut. Bucky Irving hauled in Mayfield’s other passing TD, and Mike Evans hauled in five receptions for 51 yards.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (+4)

Welcome to the top 10 of the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings, Los Angeles Chargers! In what is one of the best passing performances of Week 1, Justin Herbert had one of the best games of his career, helping lead the Chargers to an upset win over the Chiefs. Throwing for 318 yards and three scores, Herbert spread the ball to eight different targets as he finished with a 131.7 QB rating.

The trio of Quentin Johnston (5/79/2), Ladd McConkey (6/74), and Keenan Allen (7/68/1) led the way for pass catchers for the Chargers, as this will likely be the top group of WRs in the LAC offense moving forward.

9. Detroit Lions (-3)

For the Lions, playing from an early 10-0 deficit forced the offense to abandon the run, which buried their chances of coming back in this game. Forcing Jared Goff into 39 passing attempts usually doesn’t work out for Detroit, as the offense turned one-dimensional in the loss, dropping them a few spots in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

Goff was sacked four times, showing that the newly-aligned offensive line will need some adjusting heading into Week 2. Rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa caught Goff’s only touchdown on the day, as that was also the only offensive TD all game for the Lions.

10. Los Angeles Rams (-1)

It only took 14 points for the Los Angeles Rams to win their Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans, as their offense looked like a well-oiled machine. Matthew Stafford (245 yards, 1 TD) reignited his connection with Puka Nacua (10/130) and started a new connection with Davante Adams (4/51), as this trio combined for 19 targets in the win, helping keep them in the top-10 of the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

Defensively, the Rams held the Texans to less than five yards per play, a big reason the Texans never found the end zone. A forced fumble at the LAR 18-yard line with under two minutes to go sealed the deal for LAR, as the Rams started off their 2025 season with a win.

11. Washington Commanders (no change)

Sunday’s Week 1 win over the New York Giants was the coming-out party for rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, one of the offseason darlings of the fantasy football community. With Brian Robinson now in San Francisco, it is up to Austin Ekeler and Croskey-Merritt to man the backfield moving forward, especially with Chris Rodriguez being a healthy scratch for this game.

Outside of Croskey-Merritt, Jayden Daniels (233 passing yards, 68 rushing yards) had a pretty strong game, as he targeted Deebo Samuel (7/77 on 10 targets) far more than anyone else. Terry McLaurin struggled in his first game since signing his new contract extension, only seeing four targets. Zach Ertz caught Daniels’ only touchdown as he continues to be his QB’s safety blanket.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (-2)

It was far from easy in Week 1, but the Cincinnati Bengals held on over the Cleveland Browns to secure a key divisional win. The offense as a whole looks pretty putrid, as Joe Burrow (113 passing yards), Ja’Marr Chase (26 receiving yards), and Tee Higgins (33) all struggled in the win.

Even Chase Brown struggled, as he averaged only two yards per carry, but he did find the end zone on the ground. A scoreless fourth quarter kept things closer than they should have been late, but in the end the Bengals were able to hang on, but they still got knocked down a few spots in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings after their uninspiring win.

13. Minnesota Vikings (MNF)

An NFC North matchup pits the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears against each other on Monday Night Football, in what will be J.J. McCarthy’s first professional start. Minnesota is trusting McCarthy to step in after Sam Darnold departed this offseason, and all eyes will be on the second-year player from Michigan who missed all of his rookie campaign.

The Vikings offense will be without Jordan Addison, as he serves a three-game suspension, which prompted the acquisition of old friend Adam Thielen. Thielen will slide into the WR2 spot opposite Justin Jefferson, giving McCarthy a nice veteran safety blanket right out of the gate.

14. Chicago Bears (MNF)

Caleb Williams gets to kick off his sophomore NFL season against the Vikings, which will be a tough test right out of the gate. With Ben Johnson now leading the way for the Chicago Bears, the offense will look different for the Bears as they look to take a step forward and compete.

It was a struggle last year for Chicago, but an expensive offseason is giving this franchise a glimmer of hope heading into 2025. But an early test against Minnesota will give this team a good look at how their strong offseason translates into the regular season.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1)

It was the Aaron Rodgers Bowl in Week 1, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets faced off to open the season. A 17-point fourth quarter helped push the Steelers to the win, which included a late field goal from Chris Boswell, helping them jump up a spot in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

Rodgers threw touchdowns to Calvin Austin, Ben Skowronek, Jaylen Warren, and Jonnu Smith, as the future Hall of Famer did not commit a turnover in the win. Warren earned the majority of touches out of the backfield, splitting time with Kenneth Gainwell, with rookie Kaleb Johnson only seeing one carry.

16. San Francisco 49ers (+1)

The headlines leading up to their Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks were all about the health of running back Christian McCaffrey, who burned fantasy football rosters last year with his calf injury. And while he did pop up on the injury report this week with a similar calf injury, all concerns were put to bed after he took his first snap.

McCaffrey saw 22 carries and 10 targets in the passing game, converting 29 total touches into 142 total yards. While Ricky Pearsall led the way in receiving (4/108), it was McCaffrey who logged the most receptions and targets in SF’s win, which is hopefully a sign of things to come for an offense that had both George Kittle and Jauan Jennings leave Sunday’s game early with injuries.

17. New England Patriots (-2)

The offense for the New England Patriots will need to use Week 1 as something to learn from, as the gap between passing attempts (46) and running back carries (13) is far too vast. Drake Maye should not be expected to throw the ball over 40 times in a one-score game, and that just doesn’t produce a healthy offensive attack.

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson was the much better RB Sunday, as he earned 11 touches compared to Rhamondre Stevenson’s 9, even though Stevenson did earn more carries than the rookie. As the offense irons out some of its kinks, look for Henderson to earn a larger role to help balance out the offense.

18. Arizona Cardinals (+1)

Inconsistencies were once again sprinkled throughout the Arizona Cardinals offense, as Kyler Murray and others struggled to move the ball. However, Murray’s connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. (5/71/1) looks far better than last year, as Harrison was the team’s leading receiver.

James Conner didn’t do a ton with his 16 touches, but he did find the end zone on a shovel pass in the second quarter. There are plenty of positives to take away for Arizona, but some of the issues that plagued this unit last year were popping up once again, which offensive coordinator Drew Petzing needs to get rid of.

19. Houston Texans (-1)

Coming out on the wrong end of a low-scoring affair, the Texans could not put anything together on offense against the Rams. C.J. Stroud only threw for 188 yards and an interception. The running game was led by Nick Chubb (13/60), and Nico Collins only caught three passes (on five targets).

It is clear that without Joe Mixon, this offense is missing a step when it comes to fielding a full unit. While that responsibility will likely shift to the shoulders of Stroud, Sunday’s loss is a bit concerning when seeing how the offense struggled to move the ball.

20. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

Article Continues Below

A missed 44-yard field goal from Younghoe Koe is all that stands in the way of the Falcons forcing overtime against the Buccaneers, as they stood strong for most of their Week 1 matchup at home. Michael Penix Jr. connected with Bijan Robinson on a 50-yard touchdown to kick off the scoring, as Robinson racked up 100 receiving yards on six receptions.

Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard FG and the #Bucs will escape with a win pic.twitter.com/U2vIXSX9RR https://t.co/qEtDROZtzQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2025

Drake London left Sunday’s game late with a shoulder injury, which will be something to follow heading into Week 2. Before getting hurt, London was targeted a whopping 15 times by Penix, catching eight passes for 55 yards.

21. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

The debut for Sam Darnold was rough at times, as his tenure with the Seahawks didn’t get off on the best foot. Seattle’s 17-13 loss to the Niners was definitely avoidable, as a Darnold fumble recovered by SF deep in Niners territory sealed the deal with under a minute left in the game.

The running game took a two-headed approach, as Zach Charbonnet out-carried Kenneth Walker III and earned a short touchdown run, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/124) earned 13 targets, 10 more than the second-highest earner (Cooper Kupp & Walker).

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

Even with the long weather delay, the Jacksonville Jaguars started off the Liam Coen regime on the right foot with a win over the Carolina Panthers. Trevor Lawrence struggled in the win, only throwing for 178 yards, but he did connect with tight end Hunter Long for a score.

It was the Travis Etienne show, as he took a run 71 yards after the delay, contributing to his 143 rushing yards on the day. Rookie Travis Hunter led all pass catchers with six receptions, while Brian Thomas Jr. had a rushing score (but only one reception on seven targets) in the win.

23. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

The Cowboys had plenty of chances to spring the upset on Philly in Week 1, yet costly drops from CeeDee Lamb and a scoreless second half derailed those plans. After putting up 20 points across the first two quarters, a lightning delay slowed the DAL offense to a halt.

Dak Prescott’s 188 passing yards looked worse than he looked, as he had to fight through a big deal of drops from his pass catchers. Javonte Williams converted two short runs for scores to have a solid day (15 carries for 54 yards), and even with 13 targets, Lamb only hauled in seven receptions for 110 yards in his first game.

24. Las Vegas Raiders (+2)

The Pete Carroll era is off and running for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they walked into Foxborough and stole an upset win over the Patriots. It also marked the first game in silver and black for Geno Smith and rookie Ashton Jeanty, with the latter finding the end zone for a rushing score.

Smith produced one of the better passing performances of Week 1, throwing for 362 yards and connecting with tight end Brock Bowers for 103 yards. Bowers left Sunday’s game early with a knee injury, something that Raider fans will need to keep an eye on heading into Week 2.

25. Carolina Panthers (no change)

The Carolina offense still has a lot of room to grow, and a lot of that growth has to come from Bryce Young as he enters another season as the Panthers' QB1. Young threw two interceptions and averaged just over four yards per completion in CAR’s loss, although his connection with rookie Tetairoa McMillan is off to a solid start.

McMillan led all Carolina pass catchers across the board, hauling in five receptions for 68 yards (on nine targets). If this is a sign of things to come for the Panthers on offense, things could be starting to turn the corner with the passing game, helping keep them at status quo in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

26. New York Jets (+1)

Justin Fields put his dual-threat abilities on full display in Week 1, but it wasn’t enough as the Jets started off their 2025 season with a loss. Fields looked the way of Garrett Wilson early and often, as Wilson took seven receptions for 95 yards and a score.

Breece Hall (145 yards) and Braelon Allen (rushing TD) led the way out of the backfield alongside Fields, who also found the end zone twice on the ground.

27. Indianapolis Colts (+2)

The first game of the Danniel Jones era got off to a strong start for the Indianapolis Colts, as they put up a dominant 33-8 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jones threw for 272 yards and found Michael Pittman Jr. for his lone passing TD, as Jones also rushed for two TDs.

Pittman led all pass catchers with 80 yards, while rookie tight end Tyler Warren turned seven receptions into 76 yards in his first NFL game. All in all, it was a strong performance for the Colts on both sides of the ball in their win.

28. Miami Dolphins (-4)

Disappointing doesn’t do an efficient job of describing the Week 1 performance for the Miami Dolphins, as they were absolutely blown out by the Colts. A fourth-quarter touchdown from De’Von Achane is the only thing that kept this from being a shutout for Miami, and it was quite the gross performance from both sides of the ball.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 114 yards and two interceptions, Achane only had 10 touches all game, and the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle combination only racked up 70 yards; it’s fair to say the offense grossly underperformed. Defensively, they allowed 418 yards of total offense, only sacked Daniel Jones once, and allowed Indy to possess the ball for over 38 minutes in the loss.

29. New York Giants (-1)

The Russell Wilson experiment had quite the ho-hum start to it, as Wilson only completed 17/37 passes, only threw for 168 yards, and was also the team’s leading rusher. With Wilson looking like the first veteran placeholder for the New York Giants before Jaxson Dart steps in, it was an unceremonious start to his NYG tenure, with their loss to the Commanders dropping them in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

Malik Nabers got off to a strong-ish start to his 2025 season, catching five passes for 71 yards in the loss. Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson (6/55) combined for 20 targets Sunday, and that will likely be the story all year as the top two targets for Wilson in the passing game.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

The first start for Cam Ward was a rocky one at best, as the former Miami Hurricane only completed 12 of his 28 attempts in TEN’s Week 1 loss. A heavy reliance on Tony Pollard helped take some of the weight off Ward’s shoulders, as Pollard took 19 touches (18 carries) for 89 total yards.

The fact that the Titans kept their matchup with the Broncos close speaks to a potential culture shift going on, although only putting up 133 total yards of offense shows that that side of the ball needs plenty of work. There is nowhere to go but up for the Titans, keeping them at the same spot in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings.

31. Cleveland Browns (no change)

It was a heavy dosage of passing for the Browns, as Joe Flacco attempted 45 passes in their Week 1 loss to Cincinnati. With the running back room full of unknowns, it fell to Flacco to engineer any sort of offense.

Dylan Sampson was the lead back in Cleveland’s loss, turning 20 total touches (12 carries) into 93 total yards. Fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr. was one of three pass catchers that had at least 60 receiving yards, as the Bowling Green rookie earned more targets, receptions, and receiving yards than David Njoku; in what will likely be a struggling year, look for the youth movement to continue to take over for the Browns.

32. New Orleans Saints (no change)

It was far from a terrible performance by the Saints, but it is still a loss to open up the year for New Orleans, keeping them as the last team in the Week 2 NFL Power Rankings. Spencer Rattler started off the season as QB1 for the Saints, and he looked a few steps better than how he looked last year.

It was a turnover-free showing from Ratler, who did not throw a touchdown but played the role of game manager extremely well. Alvin Kamara (57 total yards) scored the only touchdown of the day for the Saints, but only 13 touches for your best skill player has to improve.