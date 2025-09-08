At the end of August, the Green Bay Packers stunned everybody. The Packers acquired Micah Parsons in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, proceeding to give him a four-year contract worth $188 million. Despite other teams showing interest in Parsons, it was the Packers who had the best package on the table for the star pass rusher.

Entering Week 1, Parsons' status was in question due to a back injury, but he did suit up for the Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Parsons did not play every snap, but the receptions from the Green Bay fans were overwhelming.

The Packers got the 27-13 win over the Lions, and after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about the cheers Parsons received.

“It makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck,” LaFleur said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “Not that I have any — ’cause I go with this bald fade. But it makes the hair stand up on the back of your neck for sure. That might be the loudest I’ve ever heard our crowd.”

Here was the scene during pregame introductions.

Micah Parsons got a POP from the crowd after being announced last pic.twitter.com/5fk9K29Oam — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 7, 2025

Article Continues Below

It's safe to say fans are over the moon for the Parsons acquisition, and adding him to the roster helps push the envelope forward in hopes of making a Super Bowl run in the next few seasons.

Parsons' impact was felt right away as he had one tackle and one sack, but he was all over the place and gave the Lions offensive line fits time and time again.

Green Bay next faces off against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night at Lambeau Field in a massive primetime game, which also come against one of his old NFC East rivals from his days with the Cowboys.

So far so good for Parsons' time in the green and yellow.