Though he won't see the field for some time while recovering from a Week 18 ACL tear, wide receiver Christian Watson doesn't have to worry about his immediate future in Green Bay, as the Packers just handed him a new one-year, $13.25 million extension to remain with the team in 2026.

Taking to social media to reveal the deal, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter explained why the two sides agreed to a deal now and what it could mean for Watson's future.

“Even in the midst of rehab for his torn ACL, the Packers are rewarding WR Christian Watson with a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension, per his agent Adisa Bakari,” Schefter wrote. “The extension ties Watson to Green Bay through the 2026 season, allows him to focus on getting healthy and not having to play this season for a new deal. Watson remains on PUP and is expected back later this season.”

Originally drafted in the third round out of North Dakota State, Watson has been a fixture of the Packers' offense seemingly from the jump, showing an ability to get open downfield with his 4.36 speed as a supersized deep threat. While some may quibble with his lack of development at the other levels of the field, Watson has still been a favorite of both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, with his 21.6 yards-per-reception mark among the best in the NFL last season.

After tearing his ACL back in January, Watson was placed on the PUP list heading into the 2025 NFL season, with guarantees that he will at least miss the first four weeks of the season. Considering Watson's timeline, he might not return until closer to Thanksgiving, which is unfortunate but far from a deathblow for a Packers team that looked like one of the very best teams in the NFL in Week 1.