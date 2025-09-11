Perhaps no team had a worse Week 1 in the NFL than the Miami Dolphins, who came into this season with high internal expectations. Despite an explosive supporting cast around Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins were crushed by the Indianapolis Colts 33-8 and are now 0-1 on the young season.

Miami still has plenty of time to get things back on track, and it has a big chance to do so in an AFC East clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday. However, it may be without one of its top receivers.

Star wideout Jaylen Waddle was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, according to David Furones of Sun Sentinel.

Waddle has been banged up at times over the last two seasons, but he has still managed to play in 29 of a possible 34 games. His speed and explosiveness, especially after the catch, make him one of the toughest covers in football, and this Miami offense has a lot of potential with Waddle and Tyreek Hill on the outside.

Despite Waddle's talent, his production has dropped off over the last couple of years as the Miami offense has grown somewhat stale under Mike McDaniel. He eclipsed 1,000 yards during each of his first three seasons in the league, including a 1,356-yard season in 2022, before recording just 744 yards last season.

Waddle was also quiet in the Week 1 loss to the Colts, catching just four balls for 30 yards as the entire Dolphins offense went down quietly. An opportunity to play against a Patriots defense that struggled at times to contain Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 presents an opportunity for improvement, but it will be tough for them to do that if Waddle can't go.

Regardless of if Waddle is out there or not, the Dolphins must find some solutions and at least look like a competent, competitive group in Week 2.

Week 1's performance was unacceptable for the organization, and things have to get turned around quickly.