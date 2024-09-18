Malik Willis led the Green Bay Packers to a win in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, and there's a chance he may be called on again with the uncertainty of Jordan Love. The Packers next matchup will be against the Tennessee Titans, who Willis was drafted by in 2022. Willis was traded just a few weeks before this season started, as it was obvious he wouldn't get many opportunities with Will Levis taking over.

Ahead of the matchup, Willis was asked about a potential revenge game and if he wanted to prove the Titans wrong. Willis decided to take the high road.

“I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there,” Willis said. “I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.”

Willis was selected by the Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he never got that much of an opportunity to play. There was a question on if he would ever see playing time with the Packers, but Love's unfortunate injury put him in the position to show what he can do.

Malik Willis receives praise for Packers' Week 2 win

After the Packers' win against the Colts in Week 2, head coach Matt LaFleur gave Malik Willis praise for his play and for leading the team to a win.

“I don’t think you guys can appreciate, or even comprehend, the task that Malik Willis [had] — I mean, this guy got here three weeks ago,” LaFleur said. “For him to be able to go out there and command our offense — we still had a lot of long calls. We had shifts, motions, a ton of different run schemes.

“There was a lot put on his plate, and for him to be able to go out there and do what he did today, I think that speaks volumes of who he is as a person and the work that he’s put in. Just super proud of him. I think our coaches did a great job preparing him. Yeah, just really happy and proud of our football team.”

Willis finished the game completing 12-of-14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, and 41 rushing yards on six carries. Willis didn't have to do much, but he came up in big moments to help the Packers stay afloat. With Jordan Love returning to practice recently, there's a possibility that Willis might not play, but if he does, there's no doubt that the coaching staff will have him prepared for his former team.