After the closing moments of their season-opening loss, Green Bay Packers fans are in crisis mode. Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL, and the Packers quarterback is expected to miss three to four weeks with the injury. This usually wouldn't be an issue for an organization as stable as Green Bay. But after seeing backup quarterback Malik Willis crumble under pressure, fans aren't too excited for when the Packers host the Indianapolis Colts.

So, with Willis being tabbed as Green Bay's starting quarterback this week, fans are on edge. However, there might not be much reason for concern since it appears the Packers are 100% committed to Willis. The Packers traded a 2025 seventh-round pick for Willis in late August, and he learned enough of the playbook in his first week and a half in Green Bay to earn the No. 2 quarterback job. The Packers could’ve elevated practice squad quarterback Sean Clifford since he had already been in the system for a year-plus. But they kept Willis active and Clifford on the practice squad instead.

With another week and a half in the offense, Willis will have about three weeks under his belt in Green Bay before Sunday’s noon kickoff against Indianapolis. Thankfully, Willis doesn’t have to carry the Packers on his shoulders. That’s what running back Josh Jacobs and the defense are for. If Willis can make a couple of throws to prevent the Colts, and perhaps the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings after that, from pinning their ears back, Jacobs will have more room on the ground. Jacobs can make things happen in the running game with enough space. Hopefully, Willis can give Green Bay that space with his arm.

What else can Malik Willis do to lead the Packers?

After trading for Willis, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst praised his improvement in playing from the pocket this summer with the Titans. So, there's reason to believe Willis can make the throws Green Bay needs.

“He’s in his third year and he really has shown a lot of progression, particularly this preseason,” Gutekunst said. “It was just an opportunity for us to add a guy that I think can not only make plays with his arm but with his legs, as well. I’m excited to get him, get him in the building and see where that goes.”

Either way, the Packers are sticking with this plan as Love recovers over the next few weeks. Hopefully, it's enough to avoid starting the season 0-2.