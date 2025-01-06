The Green Bay Packers lost to the Chicago Bears 25-24 on Sunday to finish the season 11-6. While they are in the playoffs, it was a disappointing loss to finish the season. They had opportunities to win but could not finish it off with Malik Willis at quarterback. Amid the loss, Christian Watson went down with an apparent leg injury and Packers' coach Matt LaFleur does not sound optimistic.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posted this from LaFleur's press conference. “LaFleur on severity of WR Christian Watson’s knee injury: ‘I'm not super confident about that right now.'”

Watson went down with a non-contact injury early in the second quarter of the loss to the Bears. Later in the game, Jordan Love went out with a hand injury but was on the sideline by the end of the game. The Packers were pushing for the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs. They needed to win and have the Commanders lose, but they won, rendering this game meaningless.

The Packers have a surplus of young receivers and tight ends that make their offense dangerous. But Watson is a key member of the team as the deep threat of the group. How will they manage without him if he cannot play on Sunday?

Packers must spread the ball around if Christian Watson is out

The Packers had four players, including Watson, rack up over 600 yards receiving this season. Jayden Reed led the way with 809 and six touchdowns and added 160 rushing yards. Watson is a key member of this group but he is not the traditional number-one receiver that other teams have. Because the Packers don't have that type of guy, they can survive his absence.

The loss and Commanders win set up a matchup between the Packers and Eagles on Wild Card Weekend. Their 4:30 game on Sunday will be a rematch of the Week 1 battle in Brazil that Philly won. Reed was the star of that game, with 171 total yards and two touchdowns. It would be tempting to lean on Reed in an important game but it is important that the Packets spread the ball out.

Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley will both get a lot of carries in this playoff game. Both running backs have carried their teams to great seasons and will be important to their playoff success. But the wide receivers for the Packers will make the difference in this game.