The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 on Sunday to finish off Caleb Williams' rookie season. This victory broke Chicago's 11-game losing streak and was their 12-game skid against Green Bay. Williams led the team into field goal range in the final seconds and Cairo Santos hit a buzzer-beating kick. The quarterback then gave interim coach Thomas Brown the game ball for his first win with the Bears.

Williams gave the ball to Brown, who was thrust from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to interim head coach this season. Amid all of the changes, Chicago had one of the most disappointing seasons in the league. There is clear respect from the players as there was a loud applause when Williams announced his game ball.

Brown then took center stage and showed exactly why his players have so much respect for him amid their brutal season. “Whatever happens, if I can ever help you in any way, text me, call me,” Brown told the Bears locker room. “Not just football-wise, but life. Moving on past the game. Difficulties. Hit me up.”

There is no guarantee Brown is back with the Bears in any capacity next year but he wanted to make sure his players know he will always be there for them.

Could Thomas Brown be the Bears' head coach?

The Bears will open up their head coaching search on Monday and should interview Thomas Brown for the role. Even though he only won one game, they put him through a lot this year and he deserves a fighting chance. But the reality is that the Bears will likely look to a veteran or offensive mind for their next job.

The biggest name available in this coaching cycle is Mike Vrabel. He was fired after a successful run with the Tennessee Titans and spent the last year working for the Browns. But with the New England Patriots' job opening on Sunday, many are connecting the former Pat to Foxboro.

Another big name is Ben Johnson, who pulled out some trick plays as the Lions offensive coordinator against the Bears. While he has run a great offense in Detroit, he has also been picky with his job selections. If Johnson is infatuated with Williams, he could take this job. But otherwise, it may be another year calling plays for Jared Goff.

Thomas Brown will likely go back to being an offensive coordinator somewhere and it should be the Bears. Cosistency is important for young quarterbacks and Williams and Brown have a rapport.