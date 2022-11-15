Published November 15, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t living up to expectations as a backup.

“There are standards on this team we expect them to live up [to],” said LaFleur of Hill. “When you don’t own your role, this is what happens.”

LaFleur seemed to indicate that Hill was not taking ownership of his role in the backfield behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The former seventh-round pick had just one carry this season and featured in just two games, mostly on special teams. The Packers head coach didn’t think Hill was being “supportive” as a backup, prompting the team to move on after the Week 10 win.

Clearly, the Packers weren’t happy with the effort Hill was putting in, and it doesn’t seem that the young running back was too content being buried on the depth chart behind Hill and Jones.

Across 10 total games during his two-year Packers tenure, Hill rushed 11 times for 31 yards and caught one pass for five yards. The former Mississippi State standout racked up more than 2,500 yards and scored 16 touchdowns across four seasons in college, but has not had much of an opportunity to showcase his stuff in a crowded Packers backfield.

Both Hill and Rodgers saw their time in Green Bay come to an abrupt end on Tuesday, but it seems as if it may be the best move for the Packers as they look to rebound after a rough start to the year.