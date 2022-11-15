Published November 15, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with young wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers after a dismal run of games during the 2022 NFL season. The former third-round pick was waived on Tuesday just 10 games into his second season with the franchise after issues with protecting the football failed to dissipate. Rodgers, who was hopeful of being Green Bay’s primary kick returner in 2022, has coughed up five fumbles this year.

Following his latest turnover in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, the Packers cut ties with the 23-year-old, per Ari Meirov.

It’s not a shocking decision from the Packers. After being taken off kick-returning duties and being designated solely as a punt returner, Rodgers’ fumbling issues remained at the forefront of his issues. He coughed the ball up twice during the Packers’ loss vs. the Washington Commanders, and after two fumble-less weeks, turned the ball over again on Sunday vs. the Cowboys.

That was the last straw in the eyes of the organization, which had given Rodgers plenty of opportunities to improve his ball protection. Seven fumbles in 26 games is far too many for any player, especially one who hasn’t made a significant impact in any other facet of the game.

Despite having selected him in the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft (85th overall) out of Clemson, Rodgers’ struggles in Green Bay have ultimately led to the team cutting ties with him. Time was running out on Rodgers’ tenure with the Packers, and his latest fumble prompted the Packers to make their final decision on his future.